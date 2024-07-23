Deadpool & Wolverine Getting Limited-Edition Popcorn Buckets and New Menu at Alamo Drafthouse (Exclusive)

A growing trend among highly anticipated movies is for them to get promotional popcorn buckets, and with Deadpool & Wolverine set to be one of the biggest movies of the year, it’s already earned memorabilia that honors the titular duo. Alamo Drafthouse has announced a new popcorn bucket that will be available exclusively at screenings of the sequel during its opening weekend, but the fun of the film doesn’t end there, as the theater chain will also be unleashing a themed menu that pays respects to the characters. The Deadpool & Wolverine menu launches today and the limited-edition popcorn buckets will be available at showings of the film in its opening weekend while supplies last, beginning on July 26th.

Per press release, “We knew Deadpool and Wolverine making their first appearance in the MCU was a big deal, so we put maximum effort into our exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine Menu to give it maximum tastiness. You can try our three new specials — including Chimi-Freakin-Changas, of course — at any Alamo Drafthouse show from July 23rd to August 11th. If you want to add a particularly handsome snack receptacle to your collection, then be sure to order our limited-edition Deadpool Popcorn Bucket at any Deadpool & Wolverine show on opening weekend while supplies last.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine menu includes:

Chimi-Freakin’-Changas

No Deadpool menu would be complete without the Merc with a Mouth’s favorite snack. Two deep-fried flour tortillas packed with slow-cooked black beans, sweet potatoes, chiles, and cheese served with chimichurri ranch.



Weapon X

This refreshing cocktail is made with Deadpool’s own Aviation Gin (does that classify as a reverse 4th-wall break?), simple syrup, lime juice, and mint.



Merc-arita

Favored by mercenaries everywhere, this…we’ll go with Deadpool red cocktail features Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Naranja Orange Liqueur, Monin Strawberry Purée, balsamic vinegar, and lime juice.



In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.