Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds Settles Taylor Swift Speculation “Once and for All”

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds is addressing the Taylor Swift cameo rumor “Once and for All.” And, it may be the disappointment (elation?) of Swifties everywhere to hear (once again) that Taylor Swift and Marvel’s Deadpool franchise will not be doing a collab!

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor… because she’s our friend—that is not in this film.” Ryan Reynolds told E! News.

Reynolds was sure to give Taylor Swift her flowers though, saying the music mega-star deserves to do more in Deadpool 3 than just make a cameo: she deserves the whole damn franchise: “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good,” Reynolds added. “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

This builds on a recent report from EW, which declared that Taylor Swift was not in Deadpool & Wolverine – although the source of confidence and authority was never identified. There’s also the notable caveat that the latest Deadpool & Wovlerine revealed one massive cameo from the film – featuring a star who outright lied about their involvement for months prior.

That’s all to say: if you want to naively hold out hope that Taylor Swift could appear in Deadpool & Wolverine – go for it. Because we certainly have been lied to before…

The longstanding Deadpool & Wolverine rumor stated that Taylor Swift was going to cameo as iconic X-Men member Dazzler, whose mutant power allows her to take sonic vibrations and convert them into various forms of light. Fans have mentioned the likeness between Taylor Swift and Dazzler for years, and they’ve also noticed how Reynolds’ wif Blake Lively has become close friends with Swift. It also didn’t help that Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman made the original Deadpool & Wolverine announcement video in a house that Swift used in the short film video for her song “All Too Well” in 2021, sparking even more speculation that the Easter egg was a first hint that Swift was indeed part of the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has tried to manage fan expectations about seeing Taylor Swift and/or any other Marvel character cameos in the film. Levy has acknowledged there are crazy cameos in Deadpool 3 (“I’m gonna say this: f**kload more than you think… What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been,” ) while also cautioning fans that none of the cameos were allowed to steal attention away from the main story, and/or the Deadpool/Wolverine characters:

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

When it comes to Taylor Swift, Levy hasn’t offered any firm answer – only acknowledging that it sounds fun:

“It sure escapes the lips of social media every day, and that’s all I’m gonna say,” Levy smiled. “It sounds like a great idea.”

Deadpool & Wolverine has a July 26th release date.