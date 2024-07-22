Wolverine Gets His Own “Cheeky” Xbox Controller Following Deadpool Design

Last week, Microsoft and Marvel revealed a special edition Xbox Series X console inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine. That’s nothing too unusual, as we’ve gotten countless custom Xbox systems based on various movies over the last few years, but this one was accompanied by a “cheeky controller” featuring Deadpool’s… backside. It’s as ridiculous looking as it sounds, and it was meant to have been designed by Deadpool himself. Of course, that left poor Wolverine without a custom controller of his own, but that has now been rectified. Revealed by Xbox this morning, the Wolverine custom controller features Logan’s iconic yellow and blue costume, and it’s also just as “cheeky.”

An image of the two controllers backside by backside can be found below.

Like the Deadpool controller, the Wolverine design is not being offered for sale. Instead, the only way for Marvel fans to get one is through a special sweepstakes. While the previous sweepstakes was held via X/Twitter, this one is being held on Instagram. To enter, participants must find a post from @Microsoft with the hashtag #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes, like it, and reply with #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes. Additional details can be found at Xbox’s official website right here. Readers should note that the sweepstakes is only open to those aged 18+.

To celebrate the sweepstakes, Microsoft has put up a billboard in Alberta, Canada featuring the Wolverine controller design. Deadpool sits nestled between the controller’s cheeks, and the billboard reads “my best bub’s cheeks never looked so good,” which honestly must be a wild thing to see in public. Also kind of weird since this controller won’t actually be offered for sale, but it does promote the upcoming movie, so that kind of makes sense at least.

This is actually the second custom Xbox controller design based on Wolverine this year. Back in April, Xbox revealed special designs based on X-Men ’97, with controllers inspired by each member of the team, and a special console wrapped in an exclusive comic. Notably, that Wolverine controller did not have a giant butt on the back of it, making it a little more practical to use, and probably a bit easier to handle during the length of a gameplay session.

