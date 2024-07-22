The Marvel Legends Deadpool Interactive Head Is Coming Back For Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Legends Deadpool Interactive Head

Back in 2020, Hasbro unveiled the Marvel Legends Deadpool Interactive Electronic Head, and with the MCU release of Deadpool & Wolverine right around the corner on July 26th, now is the perfect time to bring it back. It comes with free app that you can use to to control 600 sound effects and an alarm clock function. Indeed, Wade’s disembodied head can entertain you with censored jokes, pranks and insults. He even responds to light and movement.

Put the head in your fridge! Lay the head on your pillow before your wife wakes up! How will your dog react? The annoying possibilities are endless. That said, the Marvel Legends Deadpool Interactive Head goes for roughly $250 via third parties these days, but you’ll be able to pick it up for the original $99.99 (UPDATE: The head launched for $134.99, so the $99 figure we were given was an error) starting on July 22nd at 6am PT / 9am ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping) and here on Amazon. Note that a cheaper but only slightly less annoying option is available below.

Marvel Motormouth Deadpool

Hasbro will also release the Marvel Motormouth Deadpool figure on July 22nd, and it functions as a more affordable way to annoy your loved ones with the merc with a mouth. This all-new, 5-inch figure features over 50 different phrases, light-up eyes, and sound effects including like a cuckoo clock, bullhorn, and more. Just be warned – once you get him going it’s going to be hard to get him to stop. The Marvel Motormouth Deadpool figure will launch on July 22nd at 6am PT / 9am ET right here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99.

Get Ready For An Emotional Journey With Deadpool & Wolverine

In a chat with Deadline, the MCU architect called Deadpool & Wolverine the most wholesome R-rated film ever. That’s a pretty lofty claim. But, the filmmakers involved are pounding the table that fans are going to feel something very different than they’re expecting during parts of this summer blockbuster.

“I think we’ve been edgy in the past, but my favorite thing is that we span all types of genres and tones,” Feige argued. “I think it gets a lot of attention that this is our first R-rated movie, but it is the third R-rated Deadpool movie, so we wanted to stay true to what Ryan [Reynolds] has built over those last couple of movies and we weren’t going to undo that.”

“I will say — Hugh and Ryan have talked about this — and I think people can tell from the trailer and from the press tour so far, yes, it’s R-rated, yes there’s some language and blood, but the film is incredibly emotional. I keep calling it the most wholesome R-rated film that anybody can ever see,” Feige said. “It really is a celebration of friendship and family and of found family. I don’t want to overdo it, but for all the R-rated raunchiness that gets attention, when people see the movie, it’s going to be about how heartfelt it is — in my opinion, much more than the first two Deadpool films. That’s what I’m really excited about, once people get past the ‘F’ words and the R-rating, to see how sweet it is.”