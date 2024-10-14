Deadpool & Wolverine Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Rumored as Oscar Hosts

Deadpool & Wolverine duo Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman may be LFG-ing to the Oscars. The best bubs, who guest-hosted an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the summer, are reportedly in the mix to take over from Kimmel again — this time as co-hosts of the 2025 Oscars. After four-time host Kimmel and presenter John Mulaney both passed on the gig, ABC is considering an ensemble of rotating hosts, according to Deadline. The Disney-owned network, in a synergistic move, has reportedly approached Golden Globes favorite Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2) and Dwayne Johnson (the animated Moana 2 and the live-action Moana remake) as additional hosts.



Deadline also reports that producers for the 97th Oscars reached out to Reynolds and Jackman but have received “mixed signals” regarding their participation.



Jackman served as a performer and the host of the 81st Oscars in 2009 after appearing as a presenter in 2002, 2007, and 2011. The X-Men star also hosted the 59th Annual Tony Awards in 2005 and the 68th Annual Tony Awards in 2014, and Reynolds presented during the Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin-hosted Oscars ceremony in 2010.



Jackman, who received a Best Actor nod for his role as Jean Valjean in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables in 2013, could potentially receive his second nomination for his role as Logan: Disney is submitting Deadpool & Wolverine for awards consideration at the Oscars and the Golden Globes, including Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Reynolds at the Globes and Best Supporting Actor for Jackman at the Oscars.

Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie, the Reynolds and Jackman-fronted Deadpool & Wolverine reunited Wade Wilson and Wolverine for the first time since the Fox-made X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. The multiversal MCU movie — which features an ensemble cast that includes Chris Evans’ Human Torch, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Wesley Snipes’ Blade, and Dafne Keen’s X-23 — surpassed 2019’s Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, and is the No. 2 movie of the year at the global box office (behind only Pixar’s Inside Out 2) with a worldwide tally of $1.33 billion.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to watch at home. The 97th Oscars will air Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, on ABC.