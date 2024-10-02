LFG. Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine — which released on digital platforms October 1st — snikt'd the record for the best first-day seller of 2024 on Fandango at Home. Fandango's video-on-demand streaming service (formerly Vudu) announced Tuesday that the R-rated MCU movie, which teams Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the first time, topped the day-one sales of the other most-watched movies on the service, including the animated Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, the Blake Lively-starring romantic drama It Ends With Us, and summer blockbusters Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Twisters.

"It is no surprise that Deadpool & Wolverine continues to smash records across Fandango services well after its initial theatrical release in July," said Cameron Douglas, SVP of Home Entertainment at Fandango. "We are thrilled to see so many fans rushing to relive the excitement that Deadpool & Wolverine gave us, in the comfort of their homes."

(Photo: ComicBook via Marvel Studios)

In 2022, Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home surpassed Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame as the best-selling preordered title in Vudu history.

The Marvel Studios movie shattered box office records when it hit theaters over the summer, including passing 2019's Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever and scoring the biggest global opening ($439 million) since Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. To date, Deadpool & Wolverine has taken in $1.32 billion, which is the second-best box office performance of the year (behind Disney-Pixar's Inside Out 2) and only the second movie this year to cross the billion dollar mark.

While fans won't be able to stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ until later this year, the movie is available to buy (for $29.99) or rent ($24.99). Also available is the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection, which bundles the digital version of the new movie with 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 for $49.99.



A physical release — including Deadpool & Wolverine: Cinematic Universe Edition 4K UHD and a set of collectible limited edition steelbooks (sold separately) — will be available to own on Oct. 22nd. Both the digital and physical versions include over 40 minutes of extras, plus a feature-length audio commentary by Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.

Where to Stream Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available as a digital download (priced $29.99 for UHD, HD, or SD) on retailers including here at Amazon's Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV+, YouTube Movies & TV, and the Microsoft Store. The digital version includes bonus content (see the special features detailed below). In addition to the standalone release, you can buy the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection to own the complete trilogy for $49.99.

Where Can I Rent Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to rent (priced $24.99) on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, the Microsoft Store, and via Spectrum on-demand.

Deadpool & Wolverine Disney Plus Release Date

Disney has yet to announce when subscribers can start streaming Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, but the Phase 5 Marvel movies Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels all migrated to the service three months after releasing in theaters. That would put the Deadpool & Wolverine streaming release date on or around Oct. 26th.

Deadpool & Wolverine Special Features Breakdown



Both the disc and digital download versions include the following bonus content:



Finding Madonna: Making the Oner (6 minutes): Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.



Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan (9 minutes): A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024. The cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy of Heroes (10 minutes): Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.



Wolverine (6 minutes): Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous X-Men films.

Deadpool's Fun Sack 3 (3 minutes): From Dr. Deadpool teaching the risks of testicular cancer, and Deadpool's review of franchise merch, to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promoting a movie, this fun sack has everything you never knew you needed.



Bloopers – Gag Reel (4 minutes): Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine.



Deleted Scenes (2 minutes): Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut.



Audio Commentary by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds (2 hours 7 minutes): Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.