Oh, what a beautiful mornin’, what a beautiful day for trolling. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s international press tour for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine kicked off in Shanghai, where the stars joined director Shawn Levy to promote the MCU movie ahead of its Chinese release on July 26th. The trio’s second stop was Seoul, South Korea, where Reynolds “hijacked” a billboard above the Gwanghwamun Post Office. Reynolds shared a video, below, of the billboard displaying a pre-X-Men Jackman performing the song “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” in his breakout role as cowpoke Curly in the 1998 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

“I made a billboard. I stole — I hijacked a billboard for Hugh,” Reynolds says in the video he posted to Instagram with the caption, “Enjoy every second. They grow up fast.”

The faux “feud” between Reynolds and Jackman, who starred together in 2009’s Fox-made X-Men Origins: Wolverine, dates back to 2016. Not long after Reynolds returned as the Merc with a Mouth in 2016’s Deadpool, Jackman officially retired from the Wolverine role in 2017’s Logan. Reynolds then publicly campaigned to coax his one-time co-star out of superhero retirement for a Deadpool/Wolverine movie.

“I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh,” Reynolds told EW in 2016. “Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason Iwant to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think thetwo would light the screen on fire, but I genuinely love the guy.”

Jackman in “Oklahoma!”



While promoting a still Jackman-less Deadpool 2 in 2018, Reynolds joked that the Reynolds-Jackman “war” was “just a long-term hazing campaign that’s only going to get worse…until he says yes [to Deadpool/Wolverine].”

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, butthere’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe,and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best,” Reynolds told EW at the time. “I already miss him asLogan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Comeon, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun.Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ andit’s always just me saying it.”

One, two, three — Deadpool & Wolverine are finally together when Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie hits theaters on July 26th. Starring alongside Reynolds and Jackman are returning Deadpoolcast members Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney,Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić, with Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joining the MCU as TVA Agent Paradox and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova.