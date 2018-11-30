Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Has Seen ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ and Loved It

As we near closer to the theatrical release of Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, the updated film is already getting some important endorsements.

Rob Liefeld, co-creator of Deadpool, took to Instagram today to gush about the movie. If we didn’t want to see it before, we definitely do now.

“I can now confirm, the most formidable opponent that Deadpool has ever faced is none other than FRED SAVAGE!!,” writes Liefeld. In a nod to Savage’s iconic childhood character in The Princess Bride, Once Upon a Deadpool shows the now adult actor sassing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), not holding back on his insults and jabs.

According to Liefeld, who created the character with Fabian Nicieza in 1991, the new version of the X-verse sequel “contains some of the very best humor” and includes “unforgettable sequences.”

The comics creator points out that the studio could have just “assembled a PG-13 airplane cut of the film,” and was beyond impressed that they chose to go the extra mile. Liefeld attributes the strong re-cut of the film to Reynolds, complimenting the actor for cooking up “one of the most daring and insane outings this series has seen.”

The post doesn’t stop there! Liefied couldn’t stop gushing, also calling the film “hysterical” and “inspiring.” He says he plans to take his family back for “multiple helpings” and rates it “two swords, way up.”

Once Upon a Deadpool is hitting theaters on December 12th, 2018 for two weeks.