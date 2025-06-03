Deadpool Director Reveals the MCU Movie He Wants to Make

Tim Miller, the director of 2016’s Deadpool, has opened up about which Marvel Cinematic Universe movie he would want to direct, if given the chance. Deadpool completely revamped the character originally played by Ryan Reynolds in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and kick-started a hilarious and intense new live-action franchise for the Merc with a Mouth. Tim Miller’s direction helped turn Deadpool into one of 20th Century Fox’s most successful X-Men franchise movies, so it would be great to see him take on a movie in the MCU proper, and he knows which heroes he wants to take charge of.

“I think that Marvel has this secret weapon they haven’t been able to unveil yet, which is the whole X-Men universe,” suggests Miller during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. “The X-Men are my favorite characters. I wrote Kevin Feige, and I’m like, ‘If there was ever anything that you would let me do in the Marvel Universe, please, the X-Men would be it.’ I had an X-Men movie in development at Fox when the merger happened, which would have been awesome. [It was based on] X-Men #143, which was Home Alone meets Alien.”

Miller’s adoration for the X-Men in Marvel Comics is evident, and came across throughout 2016’s Deadpool, which was the director’s feature film debut. Since then, Miller has been executive producer on the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, and created the hugely successful animated anthology series, Love, Death & Robots. His experiences since taking on Deadpool almost a decade ago would make him a fantastic fit for the MCU’s X-Men reboot, which is currently being penned by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes writer Michael Lesslie, and is expected to release after Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

A number of high-profile names have recently been thrown around as being in the running to direct the MCU’s X-Men reboot. This includes MCU veterans Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, and the Russo brothers, who led the development of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, and are currently working on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Any of these directors would bring something fresh, exciting, and entertaining to the X-Men, who desperately need revamping after Fox’s X-Men franchise, but Tim Miller could now be a firm favorite.

Before Marvel Studios introduces a new iteration of the X-Men into the MCU, the classic version of the team from Fox’s franchise will be revisited in Doomsday. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, and Kelsey Grammer will all be returning alongside Deadpool & Wolverine’s Channing Tatum, perhaps bidding a final farewell to Fox’s X-Men team. After the MCU’s Phase 6, it would be brilliant to see Tim Miller, or any other veteran Marvel director, take on the X-Men reboot, bringing a brand-new version of the mutant superhero team into live-action.

