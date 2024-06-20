Deadpool & Wolverine Activewear Collection Launching in July 2024

SuperX has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at a new range of athleticwear in support of Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie features Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reprising their iconic roles, along with a rumored guest list of cameos, Easter eggs and inside jokes. The lineup features joggers, tank tops, long-sleeves, shirts, and shorts, all themed to Marvel's most dangerous and (literally) R-rated mutants.

Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters, there are bound to be plenty more merchandising opportunities. This is one of the first spinoff lines for non-toy, non-promotional merch, though.

Here's the official description of the program, which you can find at the SuperX website starting next month:

"Maximum Effort, Bub! Introducing the officially licensed Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine activewear collection by SUPERX. Each piece is a perfect blend of their legendary suits and high-quality activewear. Designed for comfort, performance, and durability, this collection lets you train like your favorite mutant and be nothing short of extraordinary! *cue the epic music*"

Estimated sales cost on each (full costs will be posted upon launch date):

Deadpool Performance Hoodie: $119



Wolverine Performance Hoodie: $119



Deadpool Performance Joggers: $98

Wolverine Performance Joggers: $98

Deadpool Performance Shirt: $59

Wolverine Performance Tank Top: $59

Deadpool Performance Long Sleeve: $69



Wolverine Performance Long Sleeve: $69

Deadpool Active Shorts: $59

Wolverine Active Shorts: $59

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

Deadpool & Wolverine will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected in theaters on July 26.