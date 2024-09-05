Deadpool & Wolverine Behind-the-Scenes Pics Offer New Looks at Blade

Marvel fans can get a new look at Wesley Snipe as Bladein Deadpool & Wolverine. Blade was one of several Marvel heroes to make a return to the big screen, with Deadpool & Wolverine featuring a multiversal adventure starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Wesley Snipes' Blade hasn't been seen since 2004's Blade: Trinity, so it was certainly a surprise to see him share the screen with Reynolds and Jackman, as well as the other guest stars like Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, and Channing Tatum. Now fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at how the Marvel Studios makeup and costume team brought Blade back to life.

Makeup artist Bill Corso shared behind-the-scenes photos of Wesley Snipes as Blade from Deadpool & Wolverine on social media. "July 14, 2023 I remember this day very well because it marked not only the halfway point on Deadpool and Wolverine, but it was also the day that a possible SAG strike was to occur….which we all know it did," Corso wrote on Instagram. "So on that crazy day, we not only shot a huge sequence with Wolverine facing off against Sabertooth, but we also tested the looks of Elektra, Gambit, and Blade. All three actors who had been preparing and training to start shooting the following Monday. Needless to say, these tests went really well, with all parties extremely happy."

"Here are a couple of shots of the OG Marvel Cinematic Hero who is Mr. Wesley Snipes, back in his Blade look after 20 yrs and like the day walker he is, didn't look a day older," Corso added. "It was Wesley's idea for the shock of hair white on goatee and hair. I agree with @vancityreynolds that the cheers when Blade arrives on screen were epic and so well deserved."

Ryan Reynolds wants Wesley Snipes' Blade to get the Logan treatment

Ryan Reynolds wants Wesley Snipes and Blade to get the same movie treatment as Hugh Jackman in Logan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Reynolds gave Snipes the credit he's due for helping to pave the way for the Fox Marvel Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He's Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine," Reynolds said. He also posted four behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Wesley Snipes on the Deadpool & Wolverine set, putting to rest the rumors that there was tension between the actors. However, the Deadpool star also appears to be campaigning for Wesley Snipes to get one more run as Blade, perhaps even in a feature film similar to how Hugh Jackman originally retired his role as Wolverine in 2017's Logan.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

(Photo: Marvel Studios via Shawn Levy)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.