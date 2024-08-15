Deadpool & Wolverine: Jennifer Garner Concept Art Reveals Comic-Accurate Elektra

Deadpool & Wolverine has been provoking plenty of emotions since it debuted in theaters last month, surprising fans with cameos from across the Marvel multiverse. This includes Jennifer Garner’s take on Elektra, who had not been seen onscreen in over two decades — and who, apparently, almost had a very different onscreen look. Marvel concept artist John Stubart recently shared his interpretation of Garner’s Elektra return, which just so happens to feature a comic-accurate costume, complete with the headscarf and arm bands. As Staubart writes in his caption, this version of Elektra’s costume would have been explained by her years of time spent in The Void, where her wardrobe had to adapt in order to survive.

“Early on I was given an opportunity to do an early pass on #elektra,” Staubart writes. “Such a treat to be able to help design and paint this character. This version was meant to show that she has been in the void for a while and her costume has changed through wear and tear and fixes and adjustments.”

Why Did Jennifer Garner Return as Elektra?

As Garner revealed in a social media post shortly after Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release, her return in the film was originally dreamed up on the set of Netflix’s The Adam Project. The actress called the concept of her return an “impossible dream”, and then outlined the training and preparation that went into the role.

“I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3— we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two. Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit. 🥷🏻👵🏼 As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton‘s @becsgentry. 💃🏻🏋🏻‍♀️🥊🏃🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♀️ We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies. I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does. ⚔️♥️”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

