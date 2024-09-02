Deadpool & Wolverine Shares Bloody Concept Art

New concept art for Deadpool & Wolverine gives the first look at the clash between the Merc With a Mouth and the Best There Is At What He Does. Deadpool & Wolverine featured the long-awaited reunion between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen, and Marvel Studios’ first foray into the R-rated genre. As the only Marvel movie released in theaters this year, Deadpool & Wolverine did not disappoint at the box office, setting several milestones during its run. Each news cycle drops new tidbits for fans to digest, and the latest comes from one of the creatives behind the camera.

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park shared new Deadpool & Wolverine concept art on social media, featuring a fight between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. “My previous post showed this but it was low res I realized. This was the very 1st keyframe I did of Deadpool fighting Wolverine during the early days of preproduction on the film. I remember not knowing if I could show blood or not. Thank God the answer was ‘YES!’” Park said in a post on Instagram.

He added, “This piece (& more) will also be included in the upcoming The Art of Deadpool and Wolverine. Coming out in October!”

Deadpool and Wolverine square off in bloody concept art

The concept art shared by Andy Park shows Deadpool wielding a katana blade in each hand, and using one of them to slash Wolverine on the side. Wolverine also has his Adamantium claws unsheathed, and is wearing almost the identical costume that Hugh Jackman wore in Deadpool & Wolverine – minus the mask he unveiled in the final act of the film.

Andy Park helps create many of the costumes worn by actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s no surprise that Deadpool and Wolverine look accurate to their big screen counterparts in the concept art. Costume illustrator Jonay Bacallado also shared concept art for Lady Deadpool, who was played by Blake Lively.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.