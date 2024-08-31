Deadpool & Wolverine Claws at Another Box Office Milestone

Deadpool & Wolverine just won’t let go of that top spot at the box office. Now, the MCU’s only 2024 movie is clawing towards $600 million at the domestic box office. As this summer has unfolded, it’s clear that Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine stand alone at the top of the mountain. Amid a few lower profile movie launches this weekend, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s team-up is poised to take home top honors again. The Marvel movie was briefly unseated for about 2 weeks and then promptly picked up right where it left off. Now, Labor Day Weekend should see Deadpool & Wolverine manage to bring home another $20 million or so.

2023 brought a lot of questions about Marvel Studios, and Disney’s, potential to bring out hits like they had in the pre-pandemic era. (It’s been an interesting time at the theater for all kinds of entertainment sectors since 2019…) But, 2024 has seen Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, Inside Out 2 and even Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes come in around expectation with most of them exceeding projections. Now, eyes turn toward fall without summer break to buoy those crowds. It will be a test to see if the MCU’s big hit can manage a weekend or two more in pole position.

Why All The Fuss Over Deadpool & Wolverine?

This is the culmination of Jackman’s entire X-Men tenure and the start of Reynolds being Deadpool in the MCU: “In Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.”

“Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.”

