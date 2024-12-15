Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s New Movie Gets Major Update (And a Delay)

Fans of Deadpool & Wolverine are going to have to wait a while to see Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy reunite for their next movie — which won’t have any superheroes. The three are teaming up for Boy Band, which is about former members of an old band reuniting in their middle age. Reynolds shared the news back in November during an interview on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast. The actor, who’s now diving into his own off-screen projects, said he’s spent the whole year working on the script and already has a studio lined up to bring the movie to life. He gave an exclusive interview to The Hollywood Reporter, sharing a bit more about the project.

“There are no dates or anything just yet. I’m not filming anything for at least a year,” Reynolds said. He also explained that the desire to tell a narrative like this comes from an interest in themes of identity, growth, and redemption. “A lot of members of boy bands – and there are a lot of them – had managers who left them high and dry,” he shared. “They experienced levels of fame that would be very difficult for anyone to navigate, let alone an adolescent, when you are farming out your self-worth to an audience of screaming people. It creates a kind of arrested cultural development.”

The actor believes there’s something deeply human about the journey of people who, decades after being shaped by extraordinary circumstances, try to reconnect with who they truly are outside the spotlight of fame. “This would be about people in their 40s and 50s trying to get their lives back. I think there is something beautiful about that,” Reynolds added.

The goal is also to tell a story in the most creative way, but at the lowest possible cost. “This feels like it needs to have an extremely modest budget, and one that wouldn’t be all about going to pay above-the-line actors,” Reynolds said.

Although no further details have been given about the new movie, this is definitely a project already expected to rake in big box office numbers. Deadpool & Wolverine was a milestone in Marvel Studios’ history, but it’s worth noting that much of its success was due to the collaboration of Reynolds, Jackman, and Levy. Because of this, any new production from the trio is enough to spark high expectations. Major studios had already been keeping an eye on the project when news first broke, but it seems that Paramount Pictures came out on top.

Reynolds seems pretty focused on script development to make sure everything is just right. This isn’t too surprising since his work on Deadpool & Wolverine was full of detail and took quite a while to get ready. Boy Band is currently in its second draft, having already gone through the hands of screenwriter Jesse Andrews, who’s been collaborating with him. So, considering they won’t start filming it in 2025, and there’ll be months of shooting and post-production, it’s pretty safe to say that the movie probably won’t come out until 2027.

Now, it’s time to wait and see what more greatness this trio can bring to the audience. With Reynolds writing and acting, accompanied by Jackman, and Levy directing, it has the potential to be a surefire hit.