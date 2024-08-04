Deadpool & Wolverine Dropped a Daredevil Easter Egg Everyone Missed

As many fans expected from a big-budget multiversal movie, Deadpool & Wolverine was packed to the brim with surprising cameos. In fact, now that the movie has been in theaters over a week, Marvel Studios is officially revealing looks at some of the biggest cameos and supporting characters. There was one cameo, however, that everybody seemed to miss. Light spoilers up ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine! Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to see the movie.

Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) has their fair share of villain back-ups in the film, including a variant of Bullseye from Fox’s previous Daredevil film franchise. Although Colin Farrell didn’t appear in the flick, another variant—played by actor Curtis Small—can be seen with the same exact forehead tattoo.

It’s unclear if Farrell was ever in talks to reprise his role, especially after Deadpool producer Simon Kinberg played extremely coy earlier this year.

“If I speak about anything Marvel-related, you will see a sniper’s dot on my forehead and I will be no more! So I can say that I’m pretty excited about all the things that, Marvel and Kevin [Feige] and the MCU are doing with, characters that I’ve loved and lived with for, you know, decades of my life now,” Kinberg told CoveredGeekly at the time.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.