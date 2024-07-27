Deadpool & Wolverine Introduces Surprising Wolverine Variants

Deadpool & Wolverine skyrocketed into theaters on Thursday, promising to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a whole new footing. The Marvel Studios film hasn’t been shy about its multiversal connections and wacky moments, as fans have eagerly waited to see which new or returning faces factor into the film. With Deadpool & Wolverine now out into the world, we now know that the film includes multiple versions of Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Obviously, major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The movie sees Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) tasked by the Time Variance Authority with saving his universe, which is on the verge of being pruned entirely following the death of its “anchor being”, Logan. In a quick attempt to fix things, Wade uses a tempad to search the multiverse for other Wolverines, and is surprised by what he finds. So, what Wolverine variants appear in this scene? Keep reading to find out.

Short Wolverine

First, Deadpool approaches a version of Jackman’s Wolverine in a bar, only to discover that he is comically small (and closer to the comic-accurate proportions of the character).

Age of Apocalypse Wolverine

Deadpool then meets a one-armed, big-haired Wolverine modeling the character’s look in the 1995 storyline Age of Apocalypse. After complimenting the character’s aesthetic, that Wolverine to immediately attacks Wade.

Uncanny X-Men #251 Wolverine

Deadpool finds a Wolverine tied to a gigantic X-shaped cross, just as he was in 1981 Uncanny X-Men #251. In this storyline, known as “Fever Dream”, Donald Pierce and the anti-mutant terrorists The Reavers torture Wolverine for his connection to the mutants, as Wolverine disassociates through the entire experience.

Patch

Deadpool approaches a Wolverine wearing a white tuxedo and an eye patch, who is trying to win big in a casino. Known as “Patch”, this version of Wolverine becomes a formidable part of the criminal underground on Madripoor.

A New Wolverine

Deadpool ends up in a warehouse where a Wolverine, with his back turned to him, is revving up a motorcycle. After Wade jokes that the man looks exactly like Henry Cavill (who has become a popular fancast for the character) he turns around to reveal that he is, in fact, played by Cavill. Deadpool immediately grows flustered and promises that Marvel will treat Cavill better than he was at DC, a reference to his time playing Superman.

Incredible Hulk Wolverine

Deadpool is approached by a Wolverine in the woods, who is wearing the iconic brown-and-gold costume that fans have wanted to see onscreen for years. As Wade remarks about how this is the exact costume Wolverine wore when fighting Hulk, the reflection in Wolverine’s claws reveals an angry Hulk right behind him.