Deadpool & Wolverine Celebrates Box Office Record With Spoiler-Filled Trailer

Deadpool & Wolverine is celebrating yet another box office record with a new, spoiler-filled trailer. Now, Marvel Studios’ latest release has out-grossed Joker for the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. With $1.3 billion in its coffers, Shawn Levy’s movie faces some scary competition at the box office this weekend with Alien: Romulus slithering onto the scene. Last weekend, Blake Lively gave her husband and his friends a run for their money with It Ends With Us. Still, for those interested, Deadpool & Wolverine has provided an absolute blast in theaters over the last month. Spoilers have been everywhere for weeks, so if you somehow missed this so far, stay vigilant.

The MCU feature had to pass a lot of movies to get to this point. Deadpool & Wolverine passed a big rung on the ladder when it overtook The Passion of the Christ. From there, even with the massive box office potential of this crossover, there were still some skeptics who believed that Joker might have been just a bit out of reach. Now, the only real question that remains is if Deadpool & Wolverine can end up passing some of the MCU’s biggest heavyweights. In the post Avengers: Endgame era, the title holder for the biggest Marvel movie is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Will it reach those Heights? Who really knows.

Does Deadpool & Wolverine Live Up To The Hype?

What a scene.

With all this box office success, the question of how good Deadpool & Wolverine actually is persists among some fans. ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson reviewed the MCU blockbuster for our site. In her estimation, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman provide an electrifyingly good time at the movies. Despite all the fireworks in the foreground, at the core, this movie is about friendship and the bonds that carry us into the future.

“Instead, Deadpool & Wolverine keeps a thematic core that tackles insecurity, failure, and loneliness at virtually every turn,” Anderson mused. “While it takes a few beats for the surprisingly small-scale story to kick into high gear, those emotions certainly fuel our two protagonists, who are charting their own courses toward a future that will hopefully be a little bit kinder to them.”

“But those emotions also seem to fuel the entire existence of Deadpool & Wolverine, as the movie argues that the ambition of breaking impossible box-office records and expanding a cinematic universe shouldn’t get in the way of telling a story that viewers actually care about,” she added. “Even in a movie that will surely break box-office records, and in a cinematic universe that still continues to grow, it’s a sense of honesty that is refreshing.”

