Deadpool & Wolverine Continue Their Bromance in New Marvel Series

Deadpool and Wolverine are taking their lovefest from the big screen to the comics page with a new series featuring the two X-Men characters. Audiences have wrapped their arms around Deadpool & Wolverine to the astounding sound of box office records being broken. Marvel Comics has provided stories for Deadpool & Wolverine audiences to seek out, such as the Deadpool/Wolverine: WWII miniseries and the Weapon X-Traction backup story, but an upcoming ongoing series will pair the Merc With a Mouth and Logan together as they battle a returning X-Men villain and uncover mysteries involving their shared history.

Marvel's ongoing Deadpool/Wolverine series comes from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara. Deadpool/Wolverine is a reunion between Percy and Cassara, who were the creative team that launched X-Force during the X-Men's Krakoa era. X-Force featured Wolverine in a main role, with Deadpool also making appearances during its run. As Cassara's cover for Deadpool/Wolverine #1 illustrates, fans can expect the same bloody and violent action that moviegoers witnessed in their MCU film.

(Photo: Cover of Deadpool/Wolverine #1 - Marvel Comics)

"Josh and I really hit it off when we were working together on X-Force and became great friends," Percy told IGN. "When he made the jump to X-Men, it was honestly a little traumatic for us both—but if you get the opportunity to draw a flagship title, you have to go for it. And he drew the living shit out of that series. We never stopped texting or hanging out at cons. We're always trading stupid jokes (and many hundreds of Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs). I even helped his wife locate one of the elusive 12-foot Home Depot skeletons recently, so we'll both be celebrating Halloween like bosses. This is all to say: we were both so damn excited to get the band back together. Deadpool/Wolverine is us cartwheeling onto the stage and shredding our guitars once more while smoke machines churn and pyrotechnics explode all around us."

Along with writing X-Force, Percy also penned Wolverine's solo series and was a writer on the Wolverine: The Long Night podcast, so he has extensive knowledge and experience penning Logan's extreme adventures.

"Well, in some ways it simply feels like business as usual," Percy said. "Since 2017—with the Wolverine: The Long Night podcast—I've never stopped writing Logan for Marvel, and this is simply the next chapter in his journey. But of course things have changed for the mutants, and we're leaning in to this new normal in the series."

How Deadpool/Wolverine comic is different from MCU movie

Percy also revealed how Deadpool/Wolverine was in development long before Deadpool & Wolverine found its way into theaters, and while fans of the movie will find much to enjoy, the comic is its own separate beast.

"The film was both a hit and a hoot, but we started working on this series long before we ever saw Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds tear each other apart in a Honda Odyssey," Percy said. "So I can't say it was an influence, but I can say the dynamic between the characters will feel familiar to theatergoers: fun, thrilling, and both adversarial and bro-mancey (not to mention violent as hell)."

Finally, Percy ended with a tease of the X-Men villain that will be the antagonist in Deadpool/Wolverine. "That's a big crazy reveal at the end of Issue 1, so I'm not sure I should say just now," he teased. "But both the future and the past are coming together in the present in a cataclysmic way, and it's up to our favorite superhero odd couple to save the day (and maybe the world)."