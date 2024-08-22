Ryan Reynolds Begs Marvel for Blade 4: “Please”

Ryan Reynolds really, really, really wants to see Wesley Snipes back as Blade. For the second time in as many weeks, the Deadpool & Wolverine star took to social media to publicly ask Marvel Studios to bring Snipes back for a Blade 4. Wednesday evening, Reynolds took to his social media accounts to explicitly ask for a “Logan-style send-off,” even adding a “please” directed towards Marvel Studios.

“The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater,” Reynolds said alongside a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of he and Snipes. “People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please. #DayWalker. A Logan-style send off, specifically 😮”

“I shouted him out, told him he’s got all my blessings and support,” Snipes previously told EW last month. “I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they’re facing now with the project, it shouldn’t be accredited to him … It’s not the actor’s fault. There’s a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off … You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You’re my man, though.”

