Deadpool & Wolverine: Hot Toys Reveals New Hugh Jackman Figure in Classic Costume

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters in a few short weeks, and perhaps our best look yet at Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine costume has arrived. Fan-favorite figure makes Hot Toys have released the first official photos of the Deluxe Version of their 1/6 scale Wolverine collectible figure from the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. Based on his appearance from the Marvel Studios movie, the figure includes a "newly developed masked head sculpt with interchangeable lower faces," in case you want your display to include Jackman in the Wolverine costume fans have loved for decades.

Pre-orders for both versions of the Deadpool & Wolverine figure are up now, you can check out the photos of the release below!

Naturally Hot Toys denoted in their reveal of the Wolverine collectible figure from Deadpool & Wolverine that it is only their first figure to be revealed. Marvel fans can no doubt expect a new version of Deadpool himself to be released in the same line a well, and considering the potential variants that will appear in the movie there could very well be even more that are made by Hot Toys.

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.