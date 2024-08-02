Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Has Perfect Response to Jamie Lee Curtis’s Marvel Apology

Not long after horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis apologized for lightly roasting the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a recent Comic Con trivia game, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds took to social media to defuse the tension. Quoting her apology, Reynolds handwaved the whole situation in a jokey tweet, in what seems to be an effort to put the whole argument in the rear view. During “Geeks or Posers?” with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the host put the question to Curtis, “What phase is the MCU in?” And she responded with “Bad.” Everyone laughed and Curtis mugged for the camera, but later, she seemingly got some backlash, and decided she didn’t want to stand by that.

Yesterday, Curtis took to social media to post a short statement apologizing, adding that she had reached out to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and that she won’t be dunking on other people’s projects going forward.

“Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?” Reynolds quipped in response to Curtis’s apology.

Reynolds co-wrote and starred in the MCU’s latest mega-hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he made a handful of jokes about Marvel’s recent creative and box office struggles.

Curtis had previously poked fun at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during her press tour for Everything, Everywhere All at Once. That film, which also featured wild visual effects and multiversal doppelgangers, eventually earned a number of Academy Awards, including one for Curtis herself.

