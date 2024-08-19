Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Thanks Rob Delaney, aka PeterPool, in Touching Post

Ever since Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters and became the smash hit of the summer, star and producer Ryan Reynolds has been taking to social media to share his thoughts on all of his co-stars. On Monday, it was Rob Delaney’s turn to shine, and Reynolds shared what is probably the most touching co-star post so far. He posted about Delaney’s humor and vulnerability, as well as the way a tragic loss in Delaney’s life impacted him.

Delaney lost his 2-year-old son a few years ago, and the late Henry Delaney was honored during the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. During his post, Reynolds took some time to address the choice to honor Henry with the movie.

“Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redifined the modern moose-knuckle — showing just how chic it can be. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being,” Reynolds wrote in the post. “There’s more to [Rob Delaney] than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney.’ Henry was Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018 Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

“I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2,” Reynolds continued. “If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits ofi. And now, at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Reynolds wrapped up the post about Delaney by mentioning the book that the actor wrote after Henry’s death, titled A Heart that Works.

“Rob has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, rage-ful, loving, sad and hilarious (yes, HILARIOUS) look at grief through his book, A Heart That Works. The book explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed. I’m lucky to know Rob. And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone.”

As Reynolds noted in the post, Deadpool & Wolverine was Delaney’s second time appearing alongside him in the franchise. Peter arrived in Deadpool 2 as a part of the X-Force, before graduating to PeterPool this time around.