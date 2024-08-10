Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds Shares BTS Pics of the “Absolute Best” Chris Evans

Ryan Reynolds is thanking Chris Evans for his part in Deadpool & Wolverine. On Instagram, the beloved star typed out a nice message for his friend after the massive cameo. In the last few weeks, Marvel Studios has decided to let the cat out of the bag about all those appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine. Getting one of the company’s most memorable faces back into the fold to play a character that audiences hadn’t seen on the big screen in more than a decade had to feel great for Ryan Reynolds and the creative team.

“Thank you, @chrisevans. Some of the greatest moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy,” Reynolds wrote. “Some of the hardest laughing I’ve ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything. And he got me again this year. Chris is one of those movie stars who’s actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard. He’s just the absolute best.”

He continued, “Part of the movie’s theme is saying goodbye… And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms. Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real. Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time.”

“On the other hand, it wouldn’t have been necessary if he hadn’t run his fat-ass mouth around Cassandra,” Reynolds concluded. “Or if she hadn’t zip-zapped his skin, leaving his organs to splash crudely onto the ground, while the soil greedily drank his blood. It was horrible. Jonathan Lowell Spencer Storm: We love you. Wherever you are, I’m sure you’re thriving. #FlameOff”

What Happened In Deadpool & Wolverine?

A multiversal road trip

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.