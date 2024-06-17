Deadpool & Wolverine Director Addresses Sequel Potential, "With Deadpool, There's No Rules"

Deadpool is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds' beloved Marvel anti-hero is teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and bouncing around the multiverse. Given the open nature of the multiverse and the unique tone of Deadpool films, fans are naturally wondering if there's already some sort of follow-up on the minds of those putting it together. Director Shawn Levy has confirmed that he doesn't know anything about a fourth Deadpool movie just yet, but he sounds more than willing to return to that world.

"Usually I have to lie. I'm waiting for the questions when I have to lie and pretend I don't know the answer, but this one I can sincerely say I don't know," Levy told Deadline in a recent interview. "But I can, in the same breath, say, 'Man, this thing has been the hardest, most all-consuming thing I've ever dane. But it's also been the most creatively gratifying.' Because with Deadpool, there's no rules. It is, in its very DNA, built on tonal audacity. So, for a filmmaker, what a delight. And to do it with my best friend Ryan, my other buddy Hugh, the three of us who have known each other now for a very long time, it was just a blast. Because if you work with friends, you don't mind making an ass of yourself. And if you're working on something that's comedic, you better be willing to fall on your face."

Reynolds has been joking about a partnership with Jackman's Wolverine since the first Deadpool movie back in 2016. The duo appeared together when Reynolds first played Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but the critically reviled origin story largely botched its depiction of Deadpool.

If Deadpool & Wolverine makes the kind of money people are hoping this summer, there's no reason to believe a follow-up wouldn't be on the horizon.

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.