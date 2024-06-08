Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Features Surprising Thanos Easter Egg

Deadpool & Wolverine's new trailer has a surprising Thanos Easter egg hiding inside. In the absolute romp of new footage, Deadpool & Wolverine's minivan drives by a bunch of Thanos's Q ships. Marvel fans will remember The Black Order using these vessels to invade Earth during Avengers: Infinity War. Alioth has gotten his hands on plenty of the ships as they form background details during Ryan Reynolds' roadtrip through the Marvel wasteland. Fans have to wonder if they were pruned during the initial invasion or if it was before that crucial moment on Titan. Either way, it's quite a sight to behold for MCU fans that are paying attention. You should check out what they look like in the new trailer down below!

This is far from the first time we've seen Thanos and the Black Order's remnants in The Void. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans will remember the Thanoscopter popping-up in Loki Season 1 on Disney+. At the time, that fun Easter Egg was looked at as mostly a one-off gag for dedicated MCU Stans. However, Deadpool & Wolverine has taken the whole reference game up to 11 with the footage that's been released so far. Aside from can't miss nods like the Ant-Man skeleton fortress and that massive 20th Century Fox logo in the void, there are also older X-Men characters waiting to be discovered as well.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Will Thanos Ever Return To The MCU?

With so much buzz surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers 5, the question of what elements will find their way to the next team-up hovers over everything at Marvel Studios. Well, in a hysterical twist of fate, could Thanos end up being a part of the next Avengers adventure? ComicBook talked to Josh Brolin back when Dune Part Two hit theaters. We asked the Cable actor if his other Marvel role would be making another appearance. Interestingly, he's heard some whispers about Thanos coming back in some capacity. That would instantly ignite the fanbase in a major way. But, nothing has been announced by Marvel Studios just yet.

"You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back," Brolin smirked during our conversation. "And there's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain ... You learn something new every day."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

With so much murmuring about the plans for Avengers 5 changing, we could see Marvel taking on this pivot. One of the most popular rumors about Avengers 5 poses the idea of the studio choosing multiple villains for the big team-up movie. Who better to lure audiences back out for a summer blockbuster than Brolin's iconic bad guy. The Marvel universe has probably moved past the Infinity Stones. However, seeing his villain put the new heroes to the test would be an immediate way to inject some stakes into the proceedings.

Did you notice this Thanos Easter Egg in the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer? Check out @ComicBook for all of your pop culture discussion!