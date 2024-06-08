Deadpool & Wolverine: New TV Spot May Reveal First Look at Lady Deadpool

Deadpool & Wolverine has a brand new TV spot and it might have just given fans their first look at Lady Deadpool. Hugh Jackman posted the clip on social media this morning and people are already buzzing about multiple Deadpool variants. Lady Deadpool is one of those appearances that Marvel fans have had on their bingo cards for a while. So, it's nice to see that basically confirmed at this point. (The most interesting part of her appearance would seem to be the sparks falling at her feet as she walks towards the camera. Those sure do look like the signature amber sparks from a portal…)

There are other fun moments in the new clip. Dogpool running through the void looking very silly. Full Alioth in-view again with that telltale purple glow from Loki. The TVA looking on in wonder as Deadpool jumps for a Tempad time travel device inside of their headquarters. It's looking like a rip-roaring good time for Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine. It's not really necessary for Marvel to put out many more trailers. But, it seems like fans can look forward to that anyway. If you're looking to sift through this one for any more clues or Easter Eggs, go ahead and press play right here down below!

Deadpool & Wolverine Are Bringing The Cameos This Summer

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The biggest point of discussion around Deadpool & Wolverine has been the numerous rumored cameos that could appear. The Lady Deadpool thing has been a popular ask. You could also add in basically every FOX X-Men universe actor at this point too. Heck, we've even got people convinced Taylor Swift will be a part of the festivities. But, the entire audience is going to have to wait patiently to see how it all shakes out.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy talked to Entertainment Weekly about all the fervor over the possible cameos. The rumors have been all over the place and the creative team have had fun joking about the wild speculation they see online. However, Levy says that they didn't come into the movie with this massive list of returns to ask for. A lot of this stuff just fell into place. And, that's how you end up with Aaron Stanford in the first trailer as Pyro.

"I'll say we didn't start off with a wishlist," Levy chuckled when asked about the Internet frenzy over Deadpool & Wolverine characters. "From the day we started devising this Deadpool and Wolverine story, we let the story dictate the characters, not the other way around. Aaron and his return as Pyro was an outgrowth of that, and that applies to pretty much all the characters you'll see in the movie."

What's Coming In Deadpool & Wolverine?

(Photo: Fandango/Marvel Studios)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

Who is playing Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!