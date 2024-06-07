New Captain America 4 Rumor Could Reveal How Avengers Assemble

Captain America: Brave New World is currently reshooting and the latest report from the set could reveal how the Avengers assemble. Over on Instagram, Atlanta Filming is wondering why Wong would be here in Sam Wilson's latest adventure. Captain America: Brave New World is clearly adding some massive sequences to the film during these reshoots. Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme is a pretty big inclusion for the Marvel Studios project. It seems as though fans are thinking that Wong is getting the band together for whatever threat is coming in Avengers 5.

For readers who might be skeptical of these kinds of reports and details, Atlanta Filming recently was one of the first accounts to describe what Giancarlo Esposito's new mystery villain looks like in Captan America: Brave New World. And there's a long track record before that. It's clear that Disney and Marvel Studios are pouring on the gas to make Anthony Mackie's first leading movie in the MCU a stadout entry. As fans from all over wonder why we haven't seen the Avengers together in one place since the events of Avengers: Endgame, it appears that thread is tightening up rapidly.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

So, Wong is putting together his team of the remaining heroes to face a threat out there. But, how do the villains of Captain America: Brave New World factor into that. Well, in addition to Earth-based tensions that the United States government and other world leaders would be interested in, there's a looming threat of cosmic misfortune hanging over ever single movie in The Mutliverse Saga. (Because, Secret Wars just hanging out slightly 2 years away.)

Wong Is Getting The Avengers Together

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Wong has been one of the only through points to link multiple projects in The Mutliverse Saga. In fact, his presence might be the one thread that has done the most work in bridging the gaps between these movies and shows. Benedict Wong's character has appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and now probably Captain America: Brave New World.

That's a big swath of everything in Phases 4-5. So, as he's been investigating what's going on with that beacon in Shang-Chi's rings and multiversal threats after Doctor Strange's last appearance and Spider-Man's crisis in New York City, he's putting a team together. Incredibly, Shang-Chi's post-credits scene might end up being more important than we thought as it gives viewers a map at who's already in on the budding Avengers. Hulk, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, and now Captain Marvel all seem to be locks. You could probably throw Doctor Strange and She-Hulk in there as well.

What is the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme game planning against? Well, Marvel fans have been asking that for a while. (The answer used to be Kang the Conqueror, and still might be for the record!) But, the conversation between Wong and Captain America in the upcoming movie should provide a ton of clarity. There's another massive hanging thread from Phase 4 that's going to be addressed in Captain America: Brave New World too. Hysterically, 2025's first MCU movie might end up explaining that too.

How Does Wong's Appearance Link To The Big Celestial Head In The Ocean?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

So, let's talk about the Celestial Head in the middle of the ocean, shall we? In Eternals, our band of heroes ends up stopping surefire catastrophe by freezing Tiamut, the Celestial growing in the middle of Earth, solid. Whenever complaints about Phases 4 and 5 rear their heads on social media, a comment about the Eternals cliffhanger isn't far behind. It's a giant alien head in the middle of the ocean. But, cleverly, it's always made a measure of sense that it does not come up very much. (Government misinformation and blocking information seems really plausible! Hence why She-Hulk's joke about it totally tracks.)

Most Marvel fans that have been reading the tea leaves fully expect the Celestial head to play a massive role in Captain America: Brave New World. There have been rumors on the Internet that Tiamut will be the MCU's source of Adamantium. Being stronger than Vibranium, the world's leaders would stop at nothing to get their hands on the rare metal. So, various forces would duke it out on the now existing land mass in the middle of the ocean for supremacy.

Even more conspicuously, in the Avengers comics recently, the team used the Celestial head of Tiamut as a headquarters. So, there's a bit of a precedence for that being the case it the movies as well. After the resolution of Captain America 4 and a tease for whatever's to come threaten the Avengers next, it will be up to Wong and Sam Wilson to rally the troops ahead of an absolute knock-down drag-out battle in the upcoming Avengers 5. Who that villain will be? It's hard to say, but that group that the magic-user is building is going to have to grow a bit if there's an incursion to deal with soon.

Do you think Wong is bringing any of the other Avengers with him? Check out @ComicBook for all of your pop culture discussion!