‘Die Hard’: The Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told Trailer Released

There’s been an ongoing debate as to whether Bruce Willis‘ Die Hard should be considered a Christmas movie, but according to 20th Century Fox, the film is the greatest Christmas story ever told.

At least that is what they’re saying in the new trailer for their Christmas release of Die Hard. The Die Hard: The Christmas Edition version of the film features the action film you know and love, but now you can get into the holiday spirit with four exclusive holiday cards that come with the festive version of the classic film.

Granted, a glass of Eggnog and chestnuts roasting over an open fire was the best way to watch the movie anyway, but now the studio is embracing the movie’s Christmas heritage, so enjoy opening presents with a celebratory Yippee Ki Yay this year! Or…you know, don’t, but you’re missing out on all the fun.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above and the official description for Die Hard: The Christmas Edition can be found below.

“DIE HARD – CHRISTMAS EDITION

Available Now on Blu-ray and Digital



All Five DIE HARD Films Also Newly Available on 4K Digital



‘Twas the night before Christmas, at Nakatomi Plaza,

The office party was festive, but soon interrupted by drama.

Hans Gruber and his men, had forced their way in,

And taken everyone hostage, trapping them within.

But how could they know, there was a cop up above,

John McClane had arrived, to win back his wife’s love.

He would take them all out, winning everyone’s praise,

Welcoming Christmas Day, with his favorite catchphrase.



YIPPEE KI YAY!



Bruce Willis is John McClane in the film that launched the billion-dollar action franchise, DIE HARD. McClane, a New York City cop, flies to L.A. on Christmas Eve to visit his wife at a party in her company’s lavish high-rise. Plans change once a group of terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), seize the building and take everyone hostage, McClane slips away and becomes the only chance anyone has in this beginning-to-end heart-stopping action thriller.



The DIE HARD – CHRISTMAS EDITION is now available on Blu-ray™ and Digital and includes four exclusive Holiday cards. All five DIE HARD films are also newly available on 4K Digital.”

So do you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie? Fox certainly seems to think so, but let us know how you feel in the comments!