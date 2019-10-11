Director Elizabeth Banks Shows Off New Charlie’s Angels Posters

The latest reboot in the long and beloved Charlie’s Angels franchise is hitting theaters next month, and it will see Elizabeth Banks taking on double duty. Not only is the actor the first woman to play the role of Bosley, a character that was previously portrayed by David Doyle, Bill Murray and Bernie Mac, but Banks is also the upcoming film’s director. Banks recently took to Twitter to share a new poster for the film and plug the movie’s soundtrack, which is now available for pre-order.

“New #CharliesAngels poster because why? It’s time to pre-order the soundtrack w exclusive music from @ArianaGrande https://charliesangels.movie,” Banks tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see the new posters have a color scheme reminiscent of the 2000 film’s poster:

The new Charlie’s Angels is considered a reboot, so the new “Angels” are continuing the legacy, not replaying old characters, which is how the franchise has always handled new leads. The elite group of women first graced the small screen in 1976 with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith portraying the main characters. Throughout the series’ five-season run, a total of six women played various Angels, with Smith being the only one to last the entire show. From there, a movie was made in 2000 starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz with all three women returning in 2003 for Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. A short-lived Charlie’s Angels reboot series premiered in 2011, but it only lasted eight episodes.

The new Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin. You can read the official description for Charlie’s Angels below:

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.