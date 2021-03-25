Disenchanted: James Marsden and Idina Menzel Returning for Disney's Enchanted Sequel

✖

It looks like the whole gang is returning for Disney's highly-anticipated Enchanted sequel. The long-rumored film, titled Disenchanted, was finally confirmed by Disney last year, but Amy Adams was the only star from the original that was confirmed to return at the time. Soon after, Patrick Dempsey announced that he was coming back. The fate of every other actor from Enchanted seemed to be up in the air, but songwriter Alan Menken is now offering a little more clarity on the cast. Both James Marsden and Idina Menzel are indeed coming back for Disenchanted.

Menken recently appeared on JLGB Virtual's YouTube channel for a youth-led interview, and he was asked about the upcoming Enchanted project. While he couldn't say much, Menken did acknowledge that the movie is currently filming, and that both Marsden and Menzel are taking part in the production.

"It's really good. I don't think I'm allowed [to say much]. It's filming," Menken said. "Amy Adams is in it. Patrick is in it. Idina Menzel is in it. James Marsden — they're in it."

There was previously some doubt about these returns, specifically when it came to James Marsden's Prince Edward. When Marsden spoke to ComicBook.com in the early months of 2020 — about 10 months before Disney officially announced Disenchanted — he was unsure about his future with the franchise.

"The odds are probably less so on [Enchanted 2] because they've been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it," Marsden explained. "I think they're trying to get the script right. And I think Amy's interested, we haven't really spoken about it but I keep I keep hearing about it. But I also don't- you know, we've been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn't happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth."

Fortunately, it appears as though the team behind Enchanted has gotten things figured out over the last year or so, and production is finally underway on the sequel. There isn't a firm release date for Disenchanted, but it will be released on Disney+ as a streaming original.

[H/T DisInsider]