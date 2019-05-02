Disney’s Aladdin Tracking for $80 Million Opening Weekend

Disney has released three movies so far in 2019, and two of them have been massive successes. Captain Marvel surpassed expectations in March by soaring to more than a billion dollars worldwide. In just one weekend, Avengers: Endgame topped that and more, en route to possibly becoming the biggest movie in box office history. The only misstep Disney has made this year has come in the form of Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo, which made just over $100 million domestically in its entire run. Not exactly a flop, but it certainly didn’t live up to Disney expectations.

The first of Disney’s live-action adaptations in 2019 didn’t work out too well, but the studio will hope to right that ship later this month with the release of Aladdin. The first footage of Guy Ritchie‘s update on the classic animated film was met with a substantial amount of criticism, aimed mostly at Will Smith’s new iteration of the Genie. However, it looks as though the movie has rebounded, as it’s tracking for a pretty substantial opening weekend.

According to early box office tracking numbers from Variety, Aladdin is looking at an $80 million opening over Memorial Day weekend. This would be a solid debut, in the same ballpark as Jon Favreau’s live-action Jungle Book in 2016 ($103 million).

Other sources are estimating a wider range for Aladdin‘s opening. Deadline reports that the debut weekend could see between $70 million and $90 million over the holiday weekend. Even if Aladdin ends up on the lower end of that spectrum, it will likely still top the disappointing opening weekend of Dumbo, which saw Disney take in just under $46 million.

Even if Aladdin isn’t a mega-hit (which it totally could be), Disney still has an enormous slate on the way in 2019. The third reimagining of a live-action animated classic, The Lion King, will likely be an absolute behemoth this summer, perhaps the second-biggest movie of the year behind only Endgame. Toy Story 4, Frozen II, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are also making their way to theaters in 2019.

Disney’s Aladdin hits teaters on May 24th.

