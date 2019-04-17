Will Smith’s Genie Teaches a Lesson in New ‘Aladdin’ Image

Ready or not, Genie is making his return to the big screen in just over one month’s time. Disney’s live-action reimagining of Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, has put a new spin on Robin Williams’ iconic animated character, this time casting the ever-charismatic Will Smith in the role. While the Fresh Genie of Agrabah may have been the butt of jokes when appearing in the first couple of teaser images, but it seems like people have slowly come around on the character.

Each image of Smith’s Genie makes everyone feel just a little better about what he’s bringing to the table, and the latest from Empire is no different. The next issue of Empire Magazine includes a new look at the Genie, this time in his human form, walking through some lessons with Aladdin.

Judging by the footage we’ve seen in the trailers, this shot likely comes from one of the scenes in which Aladdin is trying to impress Jasmine, putting on his prince act. His loyal pal Genie is probably giving him some tips on how to best talk to the girl of his dreams, making her believe that he is in fact a prince.

For his part, Smith is well aware of the jokes that have surrounded his character online. He may not be used to the Internet culture just yet, but he’s embracing it with this new role.

“It was very funny,” Smith told Empire. “There was a Sonic The Hedgehog / Genie frog. Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It’s a new thing that I’m trying to get a handle on.”

The reaction to the Genie started off rocky, but the improved shots in the full trailer has Guy Ritchie thinking that some of the harsher critics have finally changed their minds.

“It even came with apologies from the cynics who were so adamant initially,” he said. “I’ve never seen apologies in that world. I thought, ‘Oh well, great, we’re back to where I’d hoped we’d be.’”

Disney’s Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

