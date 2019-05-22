Aladdin’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Disney’s Aladdin is one of the most highly-anticipated, and highly-debated new films hitting theaters in summer 2019. Guy Ritchie’s remake of the Disney animated classic has come under fire for its live-action adaptation of the story – as well as casting decisions like Will Smith taking over the genie role from the late Robin Williams. In short, there’s been a lot of doubt that Aladdin can deliver.

Well, now the official Rotten Tomatoes score for Aladdin is out, and at 60% (at the time of writing this) it seems the consensus is decidedly mixed. Scroll below for a sample of what critics are saying about Aladdin:

New York Post

Critic Johnny Oleksinski says: “The studio must’ve rubbed the heck out of its magic lamp, because the family film has unexpectedly turned out shining, shimmering, splendid.”

CinemaBlend

Critic Eric Eisenberg thinks that, “The new Aladdin does have a fun energy and charm… but all of those positives are simply borrowed, and there is a very real and notable limit to its creative energy.”

Forbes

Critic Scott Mendelson thinks that, “The screenplay is a mess, but ‘Aladdin’ gets by on its production values and dynamite star turns. I knew Noami Scott was the real deal, but Mena Massoud is a revelation.”

Entertainment Weekly

Critic Chris Hashawaty thinks that, “What’s old is new again – but not quite as good as you remembered it. Aladdin is…fine, but it has no real reason for being beyond, you know, capitalism.”

Variety

Critic Peter Debruge claims that, “Where the director really shines is in melding practical elements with virtual ones. Whether making Smith’s computer-enhanced and cerulean-skinned Genie look natural sharing the screen with Aladdin or swooping the camera along magic carpet rides through virtual sets, Ritchie’s style embraces the kind of expressionism needed to pull off such a fanciful tale.”

New York Times

Critic A.O. Scott says, “The movie itself, while not entirely terrible – a lot of craft has been purchased, and even a little art – is pointless in a particularly aggressive way.”

USA Today

Critic Brian Truitt says that “While there’s a certain charm missing from the revamp, Smith goes way over the top to make up for it.”

The Atlantic

Critic David Sims thinks that, “Even with a colossal budget and the spectacular tech available to Disney, live actors can’t replicate the dizzy kinetics of a cartoon.”

Aladdin will be in theaters everywhere this weekend.