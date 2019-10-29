Disney Celebrates Anniversary Of The Nightmare Before Christmas

It’s almost time for people all over the world to head out in costume and trick or treat, but Halloween is also a perfect time to get some friends together and watch your favorite frightening film. While sometimes more charming than scary, we can all agree that Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is a perfect complement to the Halloween festivities, especially since today is its anniversary. Disney recently put the film’s stars in the spotlight for its big day, as Jack Skellington and Sally sit atop a hill above Halloween Town in the poster below.

Disney accompanied the image with the caption “Everybody scream! It’s the anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”. As you can see in the comments of the image, that inspired fans to share their favorite memories, GIFs, and photos regarding the popular film, and you can check them all out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We imagine Nightmare Before Christmas will be quite popular on televisions throughout the rest of this week, so odds are you’ll bee seeing Skellington all over the place. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to the person who brought his voice to life Chris Sarandon recently, who broke down how much freedom he had in creating the voice of the character.

Everybody scream! It’s the anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/oxXFcQlDQI — Disney (@Disney) October 29, 2019

“Well, there’s such a difference between the singing and speaking, in terms of expression,” Sarandon said. “Because when you’re singing, you can interpret the song. Danny brilliantly interpreted the songs, his own songs, by the way. But you’re circumscribed by the notes and the arrangement. Whereas when you’re doing the speaking voice, nothing had been animated. I wasn’t looking at a picture of Jack going through the motions of the dialogue. I was the originator of the animation, in a way. That is, my voice was. Because once I’d go into the studio with Henry, which is the way they work, I’d go into the studio with Henry and I would, over a period of a day, they’d fly me up from Los Angeles and I would record for probably four, five, six hours. And then I’d jump back on a plane and go home, and they’d spend the next three months animating those three scenes. That was basically the process.”

For those unfamiliar with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, you can check out the official description below (and keep in mind that you can actually get the Blu-ray for free on Amazon today as part of a sale they’re running).

“Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere!”

How are you celebrating the big anniversary? Let us know in the comments!