Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Extended Sneak Peek Released

Walt Disney Pictures has released a sneak peek look at the Tim Burton-directed Dumbo.

Loosely based on Walt Disney’s 1941 animated classic of the same name, Burton’s live-action re-imagining sees circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlist former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Ehren Kruger (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Ghost in the Shell) penned the screenplay and serves as producer alongside Burton and longtime Burton collaborator Katterli Frauenfelder (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Derek Frey (Frankenweenie), Justin Springer (TRON: Legacy) and Nigel Gostelow (Captain America: The First Avenger).

Dumbo features new music by Grammy-winning band Arcade Fire, who recorded a new version of iconic lullaby “Baby Mine.”

The first of three remakes queued for 2019, Dumbo soars into theaters March 29, ahead of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, out May 24, and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, out July 19. Burton ushered in the era of animated-to-live-action translations with his 2010 Johnny Depp-led Alice in Wonderland, which earned Disney more than one billion dollars worldwide.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!