New Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Sneak Peek Released

Walt Disney Studios’ next live-action film, Dumbo, is a bit over a month away from flying into theaters but thanks to a new sneak peek of the film, fans are getting to see more of the beloved, titular elephant in action.

Disney released a brand new sneak peak of Dumbo on Twitter today giving fans what may be their best look yet not only Dumbo’s impressive flight but of the extravagant, glittering Dreamland entertainment venue the elephant is recruited into working for. Check out Dumbo’s “showstopper” performance in the video above.

A showstopper you have to see to believe. Watch a brand new sneak peek of #Dumbo, and see the film in theatres March 29. pic.twitter.com/KiLgvE9cmI — Disney (@Disney) February 10, 2019

Disney’s official synopsis for Dumbo hints at a story that is slightly different than the one many fans will be familiar with from the animated classic. In this live-action take, Dumbo will have a much larger world set around him as opposed to being a tale of a young elephant simply trying to understand the circus. That larger world includes a host of new characters and new adventures for the beloved character.

“From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished, and dreams take flight.

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Dumbo is the first of three live-action remakes for Disney this year. Dumbo, arriving in March, will be followed by Aladdin on May 24th and The Lion King on July 19th. Additionally, a live-action Lady and the Tramp film has recently wrapped production and is bound for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service in October.

Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29th.