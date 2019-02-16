Disney Releases First ‘Descendants 3’ Trailer

Mal and her friends are in for the fight of their lives in Disney’s Descendants 3, and now we’ve got our first trailer for the upcoming sequel.

The Descendants franchise has been a popular one for Disney, and now Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay are back for a third round of musical action adventure. The crew finds themselves going out to recruit more students for Auradon Prep, but they end up having to defend it from something that has made it through the barrier. They’re also trying to deal with the enemies they find on the Isle of the Lost, and as we see here that is going to be a challenge of its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the trailer in the video above.

As the previous teaser revealed, another big part of the movie will be the identity of Mal’s father, something teased since the original film. The teaser gave us a look at a possible reunion, and while we don’t get more about that in this trailer we do see Mal will be in the spotlight here, so hopefully, we’ll finally get the answer to that long awaited question.

The first Descendants movie debuted in 2015 and centers on the children of famous Disney villains like Maleficent, Jafar, Cruella De Vil, and more, and you can check out the official description for Descendants 3 below.

“Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it’s up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.”

Descendants 3 hits Disney Channel this summer.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!