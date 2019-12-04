Frozen 2 Toys Are Massively Discounted Today

Frozen 2 is breaking box office records all over the place, so it’s a pretty safe bet that toys based on Disney’s latest classic will be on a holiday wish list or two. Fortunately, there are some huge sales going on today that will help you fulfill those wishes.

The biggest sale is happening right here at Walmart where hundreds and hundreds of Frozen 2 toys, apparel, and accessories are on sale. Some of the most notable items up for grabs with big discounts include the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another deal on Frozen 2 toys is happening at Best Buy where a selection of 20 popular toys has been discounted. However, if you have a Best Buy membership (joining is free) and you’re logged into your account, you’ll see prices that are 25% lower as part of a special promotion they’re putting on until December 15th. You can shop the entire Best Buy Frozen 2 sale here. Details about the bonus 25% off promotion are available here.

A synopsis for Frozen 2 reads:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, with Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood also joining the cast this time around. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are back to direct with Peter Del Vecho in a producing role. Hit songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez return for the sequel as well.

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.