5 Joseph Quinn Roles That Prove He Is One to Watch

One of the new generation’s favorite artists showed up quietly but rose to stardom so quickly that the public barely had time to take it all in. Joseph Quinn is one of those rare Hollywood names making a breakthrough through sheer talent and dedication across a wide range of roles. He moves effortlessly between drama, comedy, and historical epics. More than just a striking face, Quinn has consistently proven his ability to reinvent himself with every performance. Whether it’s the unforgettable Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, the loyal Eric in A Quiet Place: Day One, the intense Sam in Warfare, or the upcoming Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he continues to show he’s here to stay.

Recently, the actor was announced as part of one of Sam Mendes’s Beatles films and is confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday. But before reaching that level, he took part in several standout projects. These are five roles that clearly show: Joseph Quinn is a talent worth keeping an eye on.

Eddie Munson (Stranger Things)

Stranger Things was already a well-established series by the time of its third season, but with the fourth, everything changed – largely thanks to Joseph Quinn. The actor, previously unknown to much of the industry, stormed onto the scene as Eddie Munson, the metalhead and leader of the Hellfire Club. Almost overnight, he became the fan-favorite character, and even after his dramatic death, Eddie remains one of the show’s most beloved figures, with many still hoping for his return in the final season. Quinn brought him to life with a perfect mix of rebellious charm and emotional vulnerability, making Eddie instantly magnetic. Besides, his performance stood out even more thanks to his improvisational touches sprinkled throughout the role.

Critics and fans alike praised Quinn’s work, which catapulted him into a new level of recognition in Hollywood. His ability to move seamlessly between humor, intensity, and raw emotion made his portrayal of Eddie not just memorable, but iconic. One scene in particular – the electrifying performance of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the Upside Down – became an instant classic, turning Eddie into a cultural phenomenon. That moment not only revived interest in ’80s music, sending it back to the charts, but also marked the actor’s transition into blockbuster territory. Today, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know exactly who Eddie Munson is.

Arthur Havisham (Dickensian)

Dickensian‘s Arthur Havisham is a name that tends to ring a bell only for those who’ve followed Joseph Quinn’s career more closely. Yet, it remains one of his most beloved roles – largely because of the complexity and emotional weight it demanded. This performance can be seen as Quinn’s true breakout, not only for the depth he brought to the character, but also because it marked his television debut. Loosely based on a supporting character from Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, Arthur is a bitter, unstable young man, eaten away by jealousy toward his sister and resentment over being left out of his father’s will. It’s a character loaded with emotional turmoil, and Quinn approached it with impressive maturity, capturing Arthur’s fragile psyche and descent into paranoia, especially as he gets entangled in schemes to reclaim what he feels is his.

However, what stood out in Quinn’s portrayal was the way he brought nuance to a character often reduced to a villainous archetype. Rather than leaning into melodrama, he showed Arthur’s internal battles and misguided decisions as rooted in deep, very human pain. That subtlety didn’t just elevate the role – it made the character unexpectedly sympathetic and added a new layer to the show’s storytelling. It’s the kind of performance that may seem understated at first, but actually requires great control and authenticity. This was the role that introduced Quinn’s talent to many in the industry and established him as an actor to watch.

Michael (Hoard)

Independent films are often a great choice for those looking to witness raw, unfiltered performances, and in Hoard, Joseph Quinn delivered one of his most daring roles to date. Portraying Michael, a former foster child who re-enters Maria’s (Saura Lightfoot Leon) life, Quinn dives into a deeply intense and disturbing relationship that forces both characters to confront past traumas. The dynamic between the two is charged with an almost animalistic physicality, with scenes that explore the boundaries of desire, pain, and memory. Critics were full of praise for Quinn’s portrayal, and he was even nominated alongside Lightfoot Leon for Best Joint Performance at the 2024 British Independent Film Awards.

What makes this role stand out is its authenticity and emotional intensity, with Quinn showcasing his ability to deeply inhabit complex characters. It’s clear that his performance elevates the narrative at pivotal moments, making the story all the more impactful. His emotional commitment to Michael is evident, making it one of those performances that sticks with you long after the film ends. It’s uncomfortable at times, visceral at others, but always real. Here, he proves he has no fear of shedding any vanity in service of the role, demonstrating the courage it takes to truly commit to such a challenging part.

Geta (Gladiator II)

Gladiator II was the sequel to a classic, but it didn’t win everyone over. However, one thing that’s impossible to deny is Joseph Quinn’s impressive performance as Geta, one of the co-emperors of Rome. Alongside his brother Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), both characters are depicted as decadent and morally corrupt figures, making it hard not to draw comparisons to Joaquin Phoenix’s unforgettable role in the original Gladiator. What Quinn did differently, though, was to carve out his own path – he drew from a wide range of inspirations to create a Geta with a distinct identity, fully aware of the challenge it would be to stand out in a universe already shaped by Phoenix’s iconic performance. The result? He hit the perfect balance, infusing the character with just the right amount of intensity to highlight Geta’s unstable and ambitious nature.

This role marked a major turning point for Quinn, offering him the chance to elevate his craft alongside a cast of seasoned, well-established actors. Undeterred by the pressure, critics were quick to praise his portrayal of the character’s madness and bloodlust throughout the film. Giving such a complex and intense role to a relatively young actor might have seemed like a risk, but Quinn proved himself more than capable. His portrayal stands out as one of the highlights of the movie, making Geta a truly formidable figure. It’s certainly one of his best roles ever.

Enjolras (Les Misérables)

Many of Joseph Quinn’s performances have been in historical productions, but still with big names, such as Les Misérables. The miniseries featured him as the charismatic revolutionary leader Enjolras. Without the musical elements of the traditional adaptations and with a more faithful approach to Victor Hugo’s famous novel, Quinn had the chance to portray a heroic and passionate side of the character, balancing political fervor with determined hope. Given the dense plot, he also managed to dive deep into the character’s emotional depth and humanity, bringing to life someone who must remain idealistic in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Quinn’s interpretation added a fresh layer to Enjolras, making him more accessible and grounded for the audience. Rather than falling into caricature or excessive romanticism, he portrayed a man filled with contradictions and convictions that often clash with the world around him. With a commanding presence, he drew attention without needing to raise his voice, using his gaze and body language to express leadership and inner conflict. In crucial moments, especially during the climax of the revolt, his performance brought an emotional charge that amplified the dramatic power of the story. Somehow, Quinn’s presence made the show even more engaging, turning what could have been a purely historical drama into something thoroughly captivating.

