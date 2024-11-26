Disney Head Explains Why Animated Moana Fans Should Be Excited for a Live-Action Movie

Moana 2, the follow-up to the 2016 Disney animated hit Moana, hits theaters this weekend. That’s not it, though — the live-action Moana film will be released in 2026, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the lovable demigod Maui and Catherine Laga’aia as Moana.

ComicBook talked to Moana co-writer and CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jared Bush, at the Moana 2 premiere in Hawaii. When asked how the live-action and animated versions can complement each other, Bush hopes to give audiences something new.

“I’d say that, I think for both animation and live-action, you lean into, ‘What does that medium do the best?’ And I’d say that’s what they’re doing on the live-action side without getting into too many details,” Bush said. “When you see a 16-year-old out on the actual ocean, dealing with the weather, dealing with the elements, it’s a different feeling to have a human person out there.

What animation does such a great job is bringing fun, entertainment, amazing visuals, the magic. So I think by leaning into those strong suits, that’s what separates those stories and hopefully gives the audience something new.”

What is Moana 2 About?

Moana 2 is a follow-up to the hit 2016 Disney film that profited over $600 million worldwide. Moana’s little sister Simea (voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda) will join Moana and Maui on their next grand adventure. “Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Not only that, the film will explore the evolution of Maui since we last saw him grace the big screen. Currently, Moana 2 is projected to break a Thanksgiving weekend box office record, potentially surpassing the record held by Frozen II released in 2019.

Moana 2 is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. Christina Chen and Yvett Merino serve as producers on the sequel. Additionally, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 sails into theaters on November 27th.