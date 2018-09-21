Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Gets Giant Sanderson Sisters Plushies For Halloween

Winifred Sanderson from Disney‘s cult classic film Hocus Pocus isn’t often described as “cuddly”, but this 18-inch plush doll version of her certainly is. The Winifred plush is a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can order right here along with her sisters Sarah and Mary for $24.99 each.

Winifred wouldn’t admit it, but these plush shouldn’t be purchased individually. The Sanderson Sisters need to stick together. The same is true for Spirit Halloween’s exclusive Hocus Pocus Funko Pop collection…

Indeed, Disney’s Hocus Pocus celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 16th, and Funko marked the occasion with the Sanderson Sisters Pop figures that fans have wanted for ages now.

Again, the only place you can order the Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson Funko Pops (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy respectively) is right here at Spirit Halloween as a 3-pack (online only). Not surprisingly, these Pop figures have been extremely popular, so the next available ship date isn’t until November 20th. Get your order in before the date is pushed back further.

The plush and the Pops are part of a giant Hocus Pocus merch lineup at Spirit Halloween that includes loads of costumes, clothes, and accessories. You can check it all out right here.

Finally, the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary festivities also included a special edition version of the Blu-ray, which you can grab in three different flavors.

Let’s start with the standard edition. At the moment, you can pre-order the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary Blu-ray for only $9.99 at Walmart and Best Buy.

Best Buy is also offering a version designed after the evil spellbook from the film, only it is definitely not bound in human skin with a creepy moving eyeball. It’s made from steel and you can grab it here for $14.99.

Finally, Target chimed in with their own special edition version of the Hocus Pocus Blu-ray that includes an alternate cover and a limited edition 40-page gallery book. You can order one here for only $15.99.

