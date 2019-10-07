Disney’s Jungle Cruise Trailer Dropping This Week, The Rock Promises

The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie is going to be dropping online this week. The movie’s star Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the promise of the first look at Jungle Cruise on Monday. Previously the first trailers for the film were revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo, one of which was edited to make Johnson’s character look like a hero while the other made Emily Blunt’s character look like a hero. The two stars of the film proceeded to have a good time jabbing each other about their respective roles, teasing the rivalry which will be on display in the film.

“Myself and my contractually obligated co-star, Emily Blunt invite you… To take the adventure of a lifetime,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “Excited to drop our first teaser this week! DISNEY’s JUNGLE CRUISE.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the video accompanying the announcement of Jungle Cruise’s first look below!

“This movie has been years in the making and from the bottom of my heart I am so honored, we are all so honored, to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys around the world,” Johnson said in a previous post to Instagram. “In 1955, Walt Disney imagined and designed and created the very first Jungle Cruise ride, and how about this? Walt Disney himself was the very first Skipper for the very first Jungle Cruise ride,” Johnson said.

Jungle Cruise stars Johnson, Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramirez. It is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra. Producers on the film include Seven Bucks Productions’ Dany Garcia (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Hiram Garcia (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), along with John Davis and John Fox (Game Night), Douglas C. Merrifield (The Shallows), and Scott Sheldon (Baywatch).

Jungle Cruise sails into theaters July 24, 2020.