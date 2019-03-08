Disney Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Director Reacts to Lindsay Lohan Casting Rumors

The Little Mermaid is another in a long line of Disney classics that will soon be getting the live action treatment. The upcoming movie’s director, Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), recently sat down with ET to discuss the upcoming movie and its potential casting.

“I’m sure you’re thinking about casting. Lindsay Lohan has kind of been petitioning to be a part of it. Is that a possibility?,” ET asked.

Marshall definitely avoided giving a direct answer, but assured ET that the process will start fairly soon.

“Gosh, I don’t know who’s gonna play these roles yet,” he replied. “We haven’t really got that far. I think we’ll start that process probably sometimes this summer. You know, right now we’re just focusing on the characters, the material, which is everything. You know, that’s the most important thing,” he said.

“I’m starting have some ideas,” he added. “But it’s, you know, haven’t gotten there yet.”

For a while now, Lindsay Lohan has been petitioning for the role. Last year, she posted on Instagram that it would be her dream to play Ariel alongside Meryl Streep’s Ursula. The post has since been deleted, but many fans shared it on Twitter before it was taken down.

my first instinct was to make fun of this, but “The Little Mermaid starring Lindsay Lohan and #MerylStreep” would definitely be my favorite movie pic.twitter.com/sZNWSxja4K — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) August 14, 2018

In a recent interview with Variety, Lohan made it clear that she loves the animated film, and plans to “harass” her agent about getting the part.

“The Little Mermaid is my favorite movie since I was a kid,” she explained. “Whenever I put that move on, it makes me happy. I’m like, ‘Everybody, stop. Watch this movie.’”

It’s been quite some time since the Mean Girls star was the front and center of a big film, but she was recently seen in the series Sick Note alongside Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint. The actress is currently starring in her own reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

While many fans are hoping for a surge in Lohan’s career, some worry she’s a tad too old to play the iconic Disney character. Ariel is supposed to be 16 whereas Lohan is 32.

Other rumors about the film’s casting have revolved around Spider-Man: Far From Home star, Zendaya.

Who would you like to see play Ariel? Tell us in the comments!

The Little Mermaid live action adaptation is in development. Other upcoming Disney adaptations include Dumbo which opens in theaters March 29th, Aladdin on May 24th, and The Lion King on July 19th.

