Margot Robbie Wants a Disney Project

While Margot Robbie is best known to audiences for her role as the DC Extended Universe’s Harley Quinn, she has become a pretty formidable figure in the world of film and television. Robbie was recently featured in The Hollywood Reporter‘s 100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment list, where she and several other creators were asked who they would call if they accidentally found the phone of Disney CEO Bob Iger. Robbie had a pretty unique answer to the question, revealing that she would return the phone on the off-chance it would lead to her developing some sort of Disney franchise.

“I’d probably just return it to him and see what Disney IP I could get my hands on,” Robbie explained.

Robbie has quite a lot of projects on her roster, including her next appearance as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film, which is executive produced by Robbie through her LuckyChap Entertainment production company, spun out of her falling in love with some of DC’s female characters.

“Margot knew she wanted to tell a ‘Harley Quinn plus girls’ story,” Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson explained in a recent interview. “That was kind of where she began with it. She knew she wanted a girl gang. She wanted Harley to have friends… [Margot] had naturally gravitated towards the Birds of Prey. She’s a comic-book fan. Obviously, you know, it’s not a traditional team-up. So then it was about finding fun, inventive ways of doing that. Warners were very supportive in terms of letting me go off-leash.”

In addition to that, Robbie and LuckyChap have a couple of other high-profile projects currently in the works, ranging from a reboot of Tank Girl to a live-action take on Barbie, the latter of which would potentially

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” Robbie said of the Barbie film in an interview this past July.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7th.