Disney’s Mulan Trailer Debuts to More Than 175 Million Views in 24 Hours

At halftime of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday morning, Walt Disney Studios unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan, and it clearly had a wide-reaching impact. To say that this debut trailer was a hit online would be a massive understatement, as it became one of the most-viewed trailers in history in its first 24 hours.

According to a new report from Deadline, the trailer for the live-action Mulan received 175 million views online within 24 hours of its launch Sunday morning. That’s the second highest for a “live-action” film from Walt Disney Studios, only behind The Lion King, which had 224 million views in its first day last November.

Not only is Mulan a success compared to other Walt Disney Studios films, but it actually has the seventh most successful 24 hour debut window in history. The trailers for Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Lion King, IT, and The Fate of the Furious all had higher windows, putting Mulan in good company.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about this trailer launch is that 52 million of those views came from China. That may not seem surprising on the surface, given that the film is set in China and follows a Chinese protagonist. However, the country generally disliked the animated Mulan in 1998. There was a very small release for the original film in China and it still faced quite a bit of criticism.

The feelings are a lot different this time around, as the people in China have met this new Mulan trailer with a positive response. The trailer was shared with a similar frequency of the trailers for Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, and Mulan was trending in China for hours before and after the video was released online.

Judging by the reaction to this trailer online Sunday morning, and the massive number of people watching and sharing it, Disney looks to have another major hit on its hands.

Disney’s Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.