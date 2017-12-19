Disney Releases First Trailer for ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’

The Nutcracker is making its way to the big screen!

On Tuesday morning, Disney released the first trailer for its upcoming film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The live-action movie is an adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffman’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and the classic Nutcracker ballet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the trailer above, the film stars Mackenzie Foy as a girl named Clara, who searches for a unique key that will open a mysterious box given to her by her late mother. Clues take Clara to a parallel world where she discovers all kinds of wonderful and dangerous secrets, and ends up coming into contact with the whimsical Sugar Plum Fairy, played by Keira Knightley.

Nutcracker also stars Eugenio Derbez as the Flower Realm King, Miranda Hart as The Dew Drop Fairy, Jack Whiteall as Harlequin, Misty Copeland as The Ballerina, Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer, Ellie Bamber as Louise and Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger.

Ashleigh Powell wrote the script for the movie, and it’s being directed by Lasse Hallstrom.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is set to hit theaters on November 2, 2018. Disney’s next live-action adaptation will be A Wrinkle in Time, which is set to release on March 9.