‘Incredibles 2’ Home Release Date Revealed

Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 will be available to own digitally on October 23 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD November 6. The release date was confirmed by trick-or-treat bags distributed at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party hosted this weekend at the Walt Disney World Resort.

In addition to the standard sets available everywhere, Target will offer a limited-edition set boasting a filmmaker gallery, storybook and Target-exclusive art featuring scene-stealing superpowered baby Jack-Jack. Best Buy will offer its own retailer exclusive in the form of a limited-edition collectible steelbook.

After winning the biggest-ever opening night for an animated movie, the Brad Bird-directed superhero movie pulled in $182 million in its opening weekend before dashing past Pixar’s own Finding Dory as the highest-grossing animated film domestically and the first animated film ever to pass $500 million domestically.

Incredibles 2 is now Pixar’s highest-grossing film of its 20-movie filmography and the 20th highest-grossing movie of all time overall with more than $1.12 billion earned worldwide.

Writer-director Brad Bird said in June he was not yet thinking about an Incredibles 3. The Iron Giant and Ratatouille filmmaker only returned for the sequel — his first to one of his original properties — because the filmmakers “had a story that we wanted to tell,” Bird told press during a visit to Pixar Animation Studios in April.

“The thing is that many sequels are cash grabs. And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table,’” Bird said, adding “money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning.”

“So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years,” he said. “It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It’s sheerly [because] we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

In the follow-up to 2004’s The Incredibles, Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while husband Bob (Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are about to be discovered.

Their mission is derailed when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) by their side.