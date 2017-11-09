Major Disney Movie Plot Holes That You Probably Never Noticed

Children have loved Disney movies for generations, but part of why the studio’s films are so beloved is that they’re just as enjoyable for the parents in the theater, as well as the kids.

Often times, Disney films will hide some slightly more adult jokes for the grown ups that sail over the heads of the children watching. If you pay attention though, there is actually one other element of Disney films that you may have missed when watching them as a kid, but are a bit harder to ignore as adults.

We’re talking of course, about plot holes.

Many Disney movies, especially those made a long time ago, have some small problems in the stories that they’re telling. Once your adult mind is able to look past the charm and colorful whimsy of the films, you’ll pick up on more than a few issues that kind of change the entire movie, and not in the best way.

If you’re ready to ruin a bit of your childhood, keep reading to see some of Disney’s most glaring plot holes.

Cinderella’s Slippers

The entire plot of Cinderella revolves around her glass slipper, but have you ever noticed that the slipper shouldn’t actually exist in the first place?

When Fairy Godmother gave Cinderella all of the tools to make her a princess for a night, they were only supposed to last until the clock struck 12. The carriage, horses, dress and just about everything else turned back to normal at midnight. Shouldn’t the slippers have changed back to normal as well?

Think about it, why was the slipper allowed to stay glass while everything was turned back to pumpkins and rags?

The Lion King

During “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” one of The Lion King‘s more memorable musical numbers, one of the animals dancing with Simba was very out of place.

Now, this is a bit of a nerdy plot hole, but it’s also one that zoology fanatics have a hard time letting go of.

At one point in the song, an entire tower of anteaters is shown, sticking out their tongues to the rhythm of the music.

The problem here is that anteaters only live in South and Central America. The Lion King takes place in Africa.

Mrs. Potts’ Kids

Remember all of those kids Mrs. Potts had just chilling in the cupboard with Chip? What ever happened to them?

If you recall, early on in Beauty and the Beast, Mrs. Potts showed off an entire shelf of sleeping cups that she referred to as her children.

Fast forward to the end of the movie when the curse of Beast’s castle was lifted. Every character that worked for the prince was turned back into their human form, and they were all shown together, celebrating their victory. However, when Mrs. Potts appeared as a human, she was only accompanied by Chip, the son that was featured throughout most of the movie.

Did all of her other kids just disappear?

Buzz Lightyear

Throughout most of Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear was convinced that he was a real Space Ranger. It wasn’t until saw the commercial on Sid’s TV that he realized his life wasn’t what he thought.

So, if he didn’t believe he was a toy, why did he act like one in Andy’s room?

Think about it: Every time Andy came in the room, Buzz acted just like all of the other toys. He would fall to the ground, totally lifeless, every time Andy played with him.

If he truly thought he was on an alien planet, wouldn’t he have acted

Ariel’s Dilemma

Ariel wanted a chance to be with Prince Eric but she wasn’t able to walk on land and spend time with him. So, after making a deal with Ursula, she gave up her voice in exchange for legs.

This cause an issue for Ariel, as she struggled to find a way to communicate with the man she loved. She was unable to speak, so she couldn’t tell him what was going on, or that she was in trouble.

Umm… Why didn’t she just write something down? Ariel signed the agreement with Ursula, so she obviously knows how to read and write. Was it too much trouble to just write a message to Eric, explaining everything that had happened?

Seems like this would have saved an awful lot of time and heartache.