Disney Roasted Online for Getting the Plot of Their Own Movie Wrong

Sunday marks the official first day of Spring around the country and it has people looking forward to both warmer weather and a much-needed Spring Break. Disney, like other company Twitter accounts, is trying to get in on the spring break action, but the tweet from the House of Mouse has an issue that a lot of fans can’t ignore.

The tweet in question came from Disney this weekend, and it features a picture of Ashley Tisdale’s Sharpay in the Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical 2. The tweet talks about Sharpay enjoying herself on Spring Break. The only problem is that she definitely wasn’t on Spring Break at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No one does spring break quite like Sharpay. 😎 💅 Stream High School Musical 2 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/A0R2PZHBk9 — Disney (@Disney) March 18, 2022

High School Musical 2 is about the characters during their summer vacation. The entire opening number of the movie is about the end of school for the year and everyone kicking off their summer break. Sure, the idea of Spring Break and summer are similar, but what fans find hilarious is that it’s Disney’s own movie and the company social media account got it wrong. Of course, people haven’t been able to let it go.

You can see some of the quote tweets and replies from fans roasting Disney’s mistake below.

Summer Vacay

she was on summer vacay y'all should know?! https://t.co/Hzz0tpYxrc — zae (@itszaeok) March 18, 2022

In the Opening

https://twitter.com/bbkngaroo/status/1504933240359952387?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

YOUR MOVIE

that was summer…IT’S YOUR MOVIE pic.twitter.com/S62961oXYJ — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) March 19, 2022

Down

bestie this is actually very embarrassing… take this down — zyanne. (@zyan_ne) March 18, 2022

Summer Break

https://twitter.com/schLEEpington/status/1505308070716522497?s=20&t=TfaCH22ofnmqChrtw1yuzA

Entire Movie?

the entire movie takes place during summer break..?? https://t.co/G6FUPwiwQC — maya ❤️🖤🍉 (@JIMINSPOGOSTICK) March 19, 2022

Got it Wrong

Not them having an entire opener about SUMMER and y’all got it wrong https://t.co/WKh5Mf8ARb — TYTY (@tylers_myname) March 19, 2022

Mean Nothing

Does "What time is it, summer time" mean nothing to you??! https://t.co/nbGUytlc5Y — Adaeze ☁️💫 (@ViivaLaRiita) March 19, 2022

Not Listening

https://twitter.com/yournotcash/status/1505192259054092294?s=20&t=TfaCH22ofnmqChrtw1yuzA

First Three Words